Paging Shatner

People already waiting for the Trump rally in Tulsa? I can’t believe this. And William Shatner would have some advice for those people. As a matter of fact, he used it as a title of one of his books: People, “Get a life!”

Turning green

Cut in half, now, the salaries of all administrators at Missouri Western, then make it a satellite campus of Northwest Missouri State University.

Switching syrup

Aunt Jemima is racial? Give me a break. Aunt Jemima to me means healthy, wonderful, yummy food. That’s why I got it, because of the sweet little old lady on it. Not because she was black. I guess I won’t be buying that product anymore. Thanks a lot.

Speaks volumes

There is a statue of Lenin in Seattle. He was the leader and founder of one of the most brutal and murderous regimes in history. Yet, the mob in Seattle has not vandalized it or demanded it be taken down. Seems this mob reveres a founder of communism. This should tell you all about their agenda that you need to know.

On the shirt

I wonder how many of these protesters who are tearing down statues of Confederates and Founding Fathers are wearing Che Guevera shirts. They might want to take a close look at his past and how much blood is on his hands.

True gems

I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to all of the wonderful folks who build and maintain the mountain biking trails throughout St. Joseph, as well as the BMX park on North 26th Street. These facilities are true gems that go a long way toward making St. Joseph a great place to live.

The law won

The most abused word in the English language in America today is “racism.” Any time a black person is pulled over, it’s racism. Any time a black person fights with the police, and the police have to subdue them, it’s racism. You can’t fight with the police. My father told me a long time ago, you can’t outrun them and you can’t outfight them. Once they learn this, maybe they won’t have so many incidents.

Doesn’t add up

If America is such a racist nation, how is that we elected a black man to two four-year presidential terms? Since African-Americans comprise only about 13% of the US population, guess who elected him?