Numbers game

I noticed the COVID numbers for our county weren’t in the paper today. I think it’s very important that we keep everybody informed of what’s going on. As I go around town, I notice there are a lot of people who just don’t get it. They think the virus is gone. They’re not social distancing, they’re not wearing their masks in stores. I just think it’s very important to be transparent, especially in the paper. I think it is wrong to not keep the citizens of Buchanan County informed every day.

Editor’s note: We are still running a box with numbers, but not the full story. There is a weekly wrap-up story on Sundays.

Missed out on it

You know, I’ve been hearing a lot about white privilege, and I’m so disappointed because I missed out on mine, growing up in a tenant farmer’s shack where the water would freeze on the countertops in the winter time, and we had to grow our own big garden because we absolutely needed to eat. I guess all this nonsense about white privilege just never applied to me.

Not so tough

ANTIFA. Big, tough domestic terrorists. Don’t make me laugh. I say turn loose a battalion of Marines on ANTIFA’s little boy fort and watch the cowards run like scared rabbits.

Road to serfdom

Why do today’s young adults know so little about the evil of communism? Because their socialist teachers skipped chapters in the history books that they personally disagreed with.

History of racism

Evidently people who want to change our nation’s history have forgotten it, especially the history of the Democratic party. Jim Crow laws were passed by Democrats. … Democrats have always been the party of slavery — Jim Crow, the KKK. If you want to go back into history, you might remember they were supported by the Democrats.

High opinion

Thank God for for the Supreme Court. I wonder how Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell feels about holding up Merrick Garland’s confirmation now? Maybe Garland, nominated by former President Barack Obama, would have been a closet conservative.

Right to write?

John Bolton is a disgrace. He has an ax to grind with President Donald Trump, so he writes a tell-all book. Now, the left will eat it alive. They love that. But nobody in a president’s inner circle should be allowed to print memoirs about their leader, especially if they have an ax to grind. It would be like the CEO of a company having a person fired for being derelict of duty and having the guy lecture the CEO about how to run the company.