Two days
I see where Biden signed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday, and now they’re going to call it National Independence Day. So I suppose the Black community will now celebrate their Fourth of July on June 19, further dividing the Blacks and the whites. Way to go, Biden.
Another day off
Man, they didn’t waste any time implementing that holiday, did that? Boom — just like that. Another day paid for our government workers. How many holidays do these people need?
Truth hurts
People wonder why so many people don’t want to get the vaccination. All you see on television news both local and national is people getting jabbed in the arm with the needle. Can’t they just show the vial or the smile on people’s faces instead?
Holiday time
Isn’t that just swell. Biden just gave himself a holiday. A paid holiday, no less, for federal employees — but not the working man. Get this man out of office.
Trash times
We need to put our City Council out with the trash. Requiring everyone to have trash cans is ridiculous. I live on a hill and it can’t stay out there. When it’s windy, the lids are at one end of the street and the cans are at the other. This is not the answer. The city can’t even keep their weeds down. Let’s remember this crew at election time.
Keep on it
I appreciate the article about HPI, and I would like to see the News-Press stay on top of this. Apparently, it just keeps getting pushed back and pushed back. And possibly maybe asking Lanning what she plans on doing if she were elected mayor to get this fixed for our city.
Take a stand
Just want to say thank you to the Missouri state officials that are defying the Justice Department over the new gun law in Missouri that says the police and state police do not have to help federal agents to try to take guns away from the citizens of the United States. If we’re going to keep this country, we need more like this.
A replacement
Well, Bill McMurray is working on getting himself a replacement for mayor.
Containment
I think the City Council should stay out of the trash business. They want to punish everybody for what a few people do wrong. I think the picture shown in the paper looks like a pretty neat stack of trash. You want us to put it in containers? Provide them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.