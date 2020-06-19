Beyond belief

It’s really no wonder people are questioning President Donald Trump’s mental health and competency recently, when just the other day he said, “If we didn’t do testing, we wouldn’t have positive cases of the coronavirus.” I mean, that’s just beyond belief.

Riot control

Just ask the participants to raise your hand if you are here to promote violence, or if you are here to be peaceful, please kneel. The police will then know what to do.

Going bonkers

For you so-called moderate Democrats, if there is still such a group, you claim that you don’t like to be called socialists yet you support the socialist agenda. The truth is, you really don’t know what you want, but you can’t admit that these mostly young socialist activists have gone completely bonkers and you will foolishly follow them over the cliff rather than continue to live in a Republican, civilized society.

Police and schools

I want to know why defunding the police is considered radical but defunding education is not.

Money man

I understand the Democrats are upset because John Bolton wouldn’t testify during the impeachment hearings, and now his book has come out, so I’m asking myself: Was this whole thing about greed? Did Bolton figure if he went and testified, he wouldn’t have the opportunity to write the book and earn royalties from it? Is that all this was about, just the money?

Police are needed

They said on TV that the police officers who work at the schools in Los Angeles, their budget is $70 million a year. They want to do away with the police in the schools so the teachers’ unions can get that money. You had to know there was money involved somewhere. What a greedy bunch of fools. The police need to be there to protect our children.

Stand with cops

Whenever a person who is about to be arrested grabs for a cop’s weapon, of any kind, the cop needs to protect himself to save his own life. And in Georgia, a Taser is considered a deadly weapon. Bet you didn’t know that. It’s time for this country to start standing up for our cops instead of bad-mouthing them all the time. Think about what life would be like without them.

By the busload

It’s pretty obvious that when Trump tries to have a rally at Tulsa the left is going to stir up rioters, because of something that happened in 1921. You know, the left buses people in for these riots.

Every race struggles

In Thursday’s paper, a man claimed he was white privileged. I’d trade my childhood with him and I bet he wouldn’t think he was so privileged. Everyone struggles. Every race struggles.