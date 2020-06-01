Delaware Royals

I wouldn’t be buying anymore Kansas City Royals hats or gloves or whatever. I just noticed the Kansas City Royals are not owned in Kansas City. It’s owned by Delaware. So I imagine Delaware will be moving the Royals to their state pretty soon and we won’t have any baseball games aside from St. Louis. They got the Cardinals, but they got rid of their football team. Well, we have a football team, but we’re going to get rid of our baseball team. Tit for tat, I suppose.

Editor’s note: We don’t know what the future holds for the Royals, but keep in mind that lots of businesses are registered in Delaware for tax purposes but don’t actually operate in that state.

Emotional U-turn

I was appalled by what that police officer in Minnesota did. It was so horrendous, I was ashamed and embarrassed as a white person. But then the riots started, and the burning and the looting, and I did an emotional U-turn. No wonder the police don’t trust these people. No wonder the police expect the worst. It’s very hard to sympathize with the looters.

Fact checks

If President Donald Trump knew that in his tweet he was telling the truth, he would not mind that he was being fact checked.

Behind the times

I’ve been watching the protests in these cities like Ferguson, and Minneapolis and Memphis. A couple friends and I decided we’re gonna get a few more people together because we’re unhappy about something, march for a little while, then break into our neighbor’s house and steal all his stuff and burn it to the ground. That’s what protesters do now. I guess we were just behind in figuring it out.

No one cares

Watching all of this in Minnesota is horrible. It’s like our Republicans and Democrats fighting on sending the American people stimulus money to survive this coronavirus until everything gets stable again. The government doesn’t have to worry. The people who are behind all this don’t have to worry. They have money to sustain them through this. And I look at it this way — you all out here destroying our country are no better than our government. The government doesn’t care about the American people, and you all don’t care about anything, either. What the government does and what you are doing, it is all wrong.

Just stop

If Trump doesn’t like Twitter, then he can do us all a favor and stop his idiotic tweeting.

Keep it peaceful

Today I saw several people with signs stating their opinions about the incident in Minnesota. At least these people were doing a peaceful protest, for something that occurred in another city against another person. I hope that this continues to be a peaceful protest.