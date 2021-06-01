Gold mine

You sure have to give credit to Oprah. She knows where the money is. She has a winner with poor Prince Harry and his wife.

Biden effect

Fire up the inflation grill! Meat prices are up at least 4%. Get ready, everyone, it’s called the Biden effect and you ain’t seen nothing yet.

Tall weeds

This is about the weeds at Gene Field and Woodbine. You know, they cleared that lot all off, but now the weeds are so tall, you can’t see. They do something really nice and then they let it go. When are they going to clean that up? I’d like to know.

Sacrifice

I find it kind of sad that our young men and women died in the military just so college students wouldn’t have to pay their debt. Amazing.

Shooting gallery

This is for “Texas talk:” You can pull a gun out and start shooting people anywhere. Haven’t you been watching the news? In Chicago, and Washington, D.C.? They have the most restrictive gun laws in the nation and they’re killing each other out there like it’s a shooting gallery.

Hidden agenda

I have a question for you, Biden. You’re making comments about all this violence and these shootings and how it all needs to stop. Then why don’t you punish those who are committing the crimes? And why are you letting criminals out of prison and putting them back in society so they can prey on the public? My guess is you’ve got a hidden agenda. You’ll create a problem until the people scream, and then you’ll have a solution — take guns away from everybody. That’s the way the left does things.

Clean it up

I was at Ashland Cemetery to pay respects to loved ones, and the conditions there are deplorable.

Came and went

The Trumpers who believe he’s returning in August sound like the zealots who thought Jesus would return on a certain day in the 19th century. That day comes and goes, then what?