Secure your guns

I’m not a lawyer by any stretch, but I think Kris Kobach should be charged with reckless endangerment, because he should have enough sense to take those guns in and store them where they should have been stored and not left out in a parking garage overnight to be stolen. He’s taken a lot of people’s lives into his hands by doing something so stupid.

One downside

I’m glad that businesses are opening back up to whatever degree. Small businesses need it, and so do the big ones. But I’m real sad the God-blessed scam artists have crawled back out of the cockroach-infested houses they live in. Social Security, computers — you name it.

Check your facts

The caller who claimed to see defacing the Lincoln Memorial saw a fake picture on the internet, according to the National Parks Service. The service said the only graffiti was at the bottom of the steps at street level, and nothing else.

Question of race

Maybe if they just had black policemen for all the black people and white policemen for all the white people, it would stop all this racism every time someone is arrested or killed.

Riding the wave

Vice President Pence said suggestions of a second wave of COVID-19 are overexaggerated. What is he talking about? All experts agree the first wave is not even over. In fact, some states are having huge, even record surges in cases.

Due diligence

If anyone is planning on doing any major repairs to your house such as roofing or guttering, save yourself the expense and the headache and look the company up on the Better Business Bureau website and check their ratings. Those numbers and letters mean a lot. It could definitely save you money.

Work together

Does it bother anybody else that the Republicans are working on a plan about how to handle the police force and the Democrats are working on a plan to limit the police force, yet they’re not working together, they each have to make their own plan? I thought we hired these people to work together for our welfare, not for their own party.

A choice to make

Just because COVID-19 restrictions are not mandatory right now does not mean COVID is gone. … I appreciate the fact that some businesses and medical facilities are still following guidelines to protect their employees and customers. We all have a choice to take steps or not to help ourselves and others not contract COVID and spread it.

Tunnel vision

Missouri Western English professors act as if they are the only ones in the world who have ever had to deal with downsizing or the cruel realities of economic supply and demand. They probably ignored when this was happening to factory workers and others for years. Welcome to the world outside the Ivory Tower.