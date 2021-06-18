A little price
I really like what St. Joseph is doing for Corby Pond, draining all the water out and cleaning up the sludge and leaves, limbs, etc. I wish Lake Contrary would do that, take a little pride in their area.
Trashing it
It is wrong for the city to impose a new trash ordinance because of a few people who are trashy. Our neighborhood is clean and always has been. Most trash is thrown out of car windows or tossed out someone’s back door. It is a ridiculous ordinance, and they need to stop being stupid at City Hall.
Bridge too far
The city wants a bond issue in order to finance the repair and replacement of bridges around town. While this is all well and good, I think they should consider some alternatives. For instance, why can’t they take the Fifth Avenue bridge out and do the same thing they did with the Grand Avenue bridge a few years ago? Now that the railroad no longer runs there, replace the bridge with a paved street from 12th Street to St. Joe Avenue. I believe street maintenance would be more economical in the long run than bridge maintenance.
Editor’s note: Last summer, voters in St. Joseph approved the city’s $20 million general obligation bond package for bridge improvements.
Brazen thefts
Did you know that people are simply walking into stores in San Francisco and walking out with merchandise? Folks, that’s headed this way if we don’t stop it.
Wrong choice
I hate to say this, I’m a Democrat, but Harris was picked as a quota. It should have been Klobuchar. This would have been a much easier transition if it was Amy Klobuchar instead of Kamala Harris.
Shame game
Michelle Obama said in a speech one time when her husband was president that it was the first time she was ever proud of this country. Watching this puppet represent our country is the first time I’ve ever been ashamed of this country, and I’m 86 years old. Lord, please help us survive this terrible situation as a free country.
