We all pay
The Supreme Court just said that you cannot be denied for a pre-existing condition nor be charged more for it and I think that is a lie. The insurance companies will just spread that out and make us all pay more.
One or the other
Does anyone else find it odd that the people in the government who want to defund the police are the same people who have been telling us for years that we don’t need our guns because we have the police? People better wake up before we lose our rights.
Anti-commandeering
OK, I’m confused. I just read the article on Gov. Parson signing the law that prohibits the enforcement of federal laws in regard to gun laws. But if I remember correctly, law enforcement agencies on the border with Mexico were prohibited from enforcing federal law concerning immigration.
Other worlds
The people that believe in UFOs are not the crazy ones. It’s the people that don’t believe in them that are. We are exploring other planets, so what do you think these people are thinking about that?
Don’t hit us
Maybe we’re like squirrels to any aliens visiting our planet. I see squirrels every day, but I have no desire to try to communicate with them or share my technology with them. I just try not to run them over with my car.
Mess we’re in
We better hope these immigrants don’t start rioting against our country because of the lies Biden gave them and the mess that they are coming into.
Incompetent
After the big meeting between Biden and Putin, Biden bristled at a reporter that he was not confident. That’s because he’s incompetent.
Time off
Amazingly the one thing they can agree on is to give themselves another paid holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.