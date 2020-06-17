Up and up

Are the gas prices going up, or are they just raising them on their own? I see that it’s almost $2 a gallon again. I didn’t think the gas went back up that high. I think the companies are going make money the way they want to and to hell with the consumer.

Old school

When did the policy of being responsible for our own actions disappear?

Thorough review

I’d just like to comment on all this political correctness we’re going through right now, taking down statues that represent Confederate generals and changing the bases’ names and so forth. If they’re going to do that, then we need to go back and look at every single president we’ve ever had and if they ever owned slaves, then we need to remove their names from schools and streets and everything else across the country. We also need to do away with the songs “Dixie” and “Bonnie Blue Flag.” I’m sure Texas will really love that. But let’s go ahead and do away with those songs and any others that have stuff related to racism.

Examples, please

Ever notice how people who say President Donald Trump is a liar are short on examples? And if they offer any, their “facts” don’t hold up.

White privilege

As a privileged white man who supports Black Lives Matter, I’d like to point out to the white privilege deniers that they are the reason BLM exists.

Two-way street

No question, the training and expectations of the police need to be changed. So do the attitudes and behavior of the rest of us. No one of any color needs to fear the police if they are not breaking the law. Where are the protesters who support the police officers who have died just doing their jobs?

Old saying

With all that’s going on in the country, I am reminded of that old saying, “If you want to be loved, you have to be lovable.” And I think it follows that if you want to be respected, you have to be respectable, and if you want to be treated right, you have to act right.

Sad story

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio keep saying they were just following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and president’s guidelines when they sent all those people back to the nursing homes who had COVID-19 and that’s why those people died. They don’t take any responsibility for it. But as we’ve been told, other states did not send people back because that was not in the guidelines. So, let those two show us what guidelines they were following … Not only did they send them back, but none of their families got to see them in their last hours. It is atrocious what they did.