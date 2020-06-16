Reforming the police

To all of these ignorant people who think defunding the police means firing them all, it means they want to reform the police. They want the police to police themselves. And whoever thinks all whites are being blamed for a few bad ones should look at the protesters. There’s many white people protesting with the black people. So do your homework and don’t think this is all about cops being fired.

No-win situation

I think it is very irresponsible of the St. Joseph School District to conduct in-person graduations at the end of this month. I feel very sad for the graduates who did not get to have in-person graduations, but it would be terrible if a lot of people got sick after having them.

Frankly, my dear ...

I think it’s terrible they don’t want to show one of the greatest movies ever made — “Gone With the Wind.” They want to take it off the television to placate a few whiny little crybabies. I am so sick of that. And “Paw Patrol” is a wonderful show for little kids. It teaches them all the right things. But of course, we can’t have that.

Birds of a feather

President Donald Trump is adamant about not dropping Confederate generals’ names from bases in the South. Doesn’t this go against his usual attitude about “losers”?

When will it end?

Shame on you, NASCAR. As long as the country is giving in to these demands, the more they’re going to want. This has got to stop.

Just comply

You see a lot of videos and in all the videos, someone resists arrest, does not comply with the police, they end up getting killed one way or another. How about showing one of the thousands and thousands of videos where people are stopped and comply with police? It has nothing to do with what color you are. Do what the police ask you to do, get along with them … they’re not going to kill you for complying.

Kind people

Well, I’m 68 years old, and the other day at Price Chopper, someone paid for my groceries. I have never met this lady, and it was my third time in Price Chopper. And people say people are not kind in this day and age. They are.

Time to fold

Have you ever played cards with someone who was so obsessed with winning that when they ran out of cards to play they started to cheat? I have never played cards with a cheater who wasn’t ashamed when they got caught. When people become immune to shame, then it is time to take the gloves off and hold the Democrats accountable. “Fair” is not a word used by Democrats.

Entertaining

Someone called in saying “It’s your call” is ridiculous and they want it canceled, but I think it’s the most entertaining part of the paper! Please don’t cancel it.

Restrictions remain

I thought everything was opening back up? How come there can only be one person in the license bureau, one person in the dentist’s office? At the doctor’s office, there can be four or five. Who’s in charge of all this?

Editor’s note: Each business is in charge. The state and city have lifted requirements, but businesses are free to impose their own restrictions if they wish.