Resale value
Something needs to be done to get these Airbnbs stopped. We have one going on right in our backyard. They are going to raise our real estate property tax. And I contacted my insurance lady and she said it will hurt the resale of all of our properties.
In the mail
Will the post office please answer the phone? I had to put my pension check in direct deposit since it was 11 days late. And I did not receive a mortgage statement in May, and I usually don’t receive the grocery ads. They need to do a better job.
Vlad’s brain
Putin has more brains in his little finger than Biden has ever had or ever will. So we’re in trouble.
New song
Kamala Harris was just in New Orleans telling Black people that the vaccine is safe. You know, it’s funny, she never said that when Trump was president.
To the courts
I can’t believe the new gun law the state of Missouri passed, making it able to fine the police and the sheriff and federal people. Of course, it’s totally unconstitutional. … We do have a right to register who has guns, and we don’t need every criminal and every person with all kinds of arrests running around getting a gun. I certainly hope it gets thrown out very quickly.
Pump the brakes
Kudos to Councilman Russell Moore for voting “no” on the scooters. The council did those bicycles — how did that work out?
Looking for it
Why wasn’t there anything in Tuesday’s paper about what took place Monday at City Hall on the hike and bike trail issue? I was there, and I know that the city has lost $200,000 grant because it can’t go any further than where they are wanting to put it now, which it did pass, it will come from Cook Road up to the old railroad bridge south of Blackwell Road. It’s beyond me why we’re spending that kind of money when they’re going to have to redo the bridge and everything else to get it up to the bridge but there’s not one thing in the paper.
Editor’s note: The story was in Wednesday’s online edition.
