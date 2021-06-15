Looking for a cause

Several months ago, a young woman died in a one-car accident at Belt and Beck. Still no cause has been given. Five people died in a head-on collision on Pear Street many weeks ago. Still no cause given. Why?

Flame of freedom

Joe, you and the socialist left’s days are numbered. Each and every act that you undertake to destroy the greatest nation given to us by our heavenly father is only starting to kindle the eternal flame that burns in the soul of each and every true American.

Russia’s man

If Trump was in Putin’s back pocket and Biden isn’t, then explain to me why is it that our own oil field workers have been put out of a job but Russia has jobs for hire?

Dodged a bullet

In regard to our new liberal attorney general, leave it to a liberal to think that legal votes are voter suppression. It’s a good thing he didn’t make it to the Supreme Court.

Back at you

With all the computers the United States have, could we cyberattack Russia and China and those other countries?

Papers, please

Remember when I told you about forced compliance? Well now we see it really at work. You better have your COVID shots and all your papers if you want to do anything or go anywhere. You’re just seeing the beginning of how America will start to act like China and Russia.

Taxing our money

I couldn’t agree more with the person calling in about not taxing our retirement funds. Not only do we have to pay a fee to the financial planner, we have to pay taxes on the money we draw out to be able to retire. At least the government should drop some of the percentage off if you’re 65 or older. Come on.

Remember

I personally knew a soldier who was at Auschwitz to help rescue the sick and starving people. It was very sad. However, we are so blind as a country. We’ve had our own Auschwitz going on since 1974. We have already murdered over 60 million human beings. We just yank them out of their mother and throw them away. Yes, we should remember Auschwitz, but we should start to remember all those lives who are lost to abortion.