Obama assessment

You’re foolish if you think former President Barack Obama was our worst president. He pulled us out of former President George W. Bush’s financial crisis and our worst financial recession since the Great Depression. He created four times more jobs as Bush, and cut unemployment in half. Top military men did not say Obama divided our country, but they say President Donald Trump is doing that.

Not too cold

Prince said in an interview that he moved to Minneapolis because it was “too cold for the crazies.” Well, I hate to say this, but the crazies are running the place.

Mall management

East Hills mall is a part of St. Joe just as much as some of our other landmarks. It’s been here since the 1950s, and it’s such a beautiful mall. I just found out the other day that the owner lives in another state. I don’t understand why he doesn’t hire someone to manage it, and who would work to bring businesses to the mall instead of having them move out.

Editor’s note: The East Hills Shopping Center does have local management. The mall opened in the 1960s.

State’s best cops

You know, I’ve lived here for 50 years and I think St. Joe has the best police force in the whole state of Missouri, and I really believe that. They’re good cops. And whenever we see them, we should thank them. Thank you, St. Joe Police Department.

Skeptical about CHAZ

With regard to all the stories about the so-called “new country” within the United States, I just wonder, if that were China that landed troops on our shore and took over our city, would we just stand by and let it happen? I don’t think so.

No point

When I think about the Democratic-controlled cities and states in the U.S., I’m reminded of the old quote, “Never argue with idiots, because they’ll drag you down to their level and beat you with experience.”

Just comply

For all the people demonstrating, all the people rioting, all the noise in the background, one thing: Red, yellow, white or black, comply with police requests peacefully and you will not be shot, you will not be choked, you will not be thrown to the ground. You will be treated like a human being, but you have to act like a human being. Otherwise, you are subject to arrest by whatever force is necessary. It seems to me that people have forgotten that.

No sense of history

Now I see that these protesters have covered the Lincoln Memorial with graffiti. They probably don’t even know Lincoln was against slavery.

Not so normal

A question for the City Council and the mayor: If everything is back to normal and everything is opening up, and that’s all OK, then how come you guys are still meeting by Zoom and not in person?