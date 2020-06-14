Kindergarten time

I wish that you would get rid of “It’s your call. It is just ridiculous, the things people say, from the left and the right. It’s like a bunch of kindergartners — even worse! Kindergartners have more sense.

Sending in the Patriots

How crazy is this going to get before the Patriot Movement steps up? This is absolute insanity, and if our leaders don’t have the guts to stand up to these terrorists, maybe our patriots do.

History repeats itself

I never thought I’d live to see the day that Nazi Germany is alive and well. We’re tearing down our statues, our country’s history; we’re banning books; we’re keeping people from speaking out, taking down posts on Facebook. I don’t know. I guess history does repeat itself, and we’re headed down that road.

No water for you

In reference to the city of Seattle, (where a group) has established an autonomous zone and taken over a police station, and have barricades up and not letting people in or out without ID and are extorting money from some of the businesses: If that spineless mayor had a backbone at all, he’d get with the water and power departments and shut off the water and power to that area, and bring those people out of there in a hurry. But as usual, that’s a far-left socialist for you.

Easy to register

The Democratic Party’s hoping COVID-19 cases skyrocket before November, because that will push the agenda they want: mail-in ballots. How do you register a Democrat? Just go to the cemetery and look for names on headstones, and then mail in that information.

Book burning

When all the rest of the historic monuments have been destroyed, what’s next? Maybe all history books can be taken from the schools and libraries, put in a pile, and burned.

Done their share

The racism that is going on in the country now is toward white people, and everything this country was founded on. Yes, white people have not been and still are not perfect, but we have certainly done our share of contributing to make sure this is a wonderful country for all colors.

Going down in flames

Trump is hideous. FOX News is hideous. Together they are going to bring the Republican Party down in flames.