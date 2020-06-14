Kindergarten time
I wish that you would get rid of “It’s your call. It is just ridiculous, the things people say, from the left and the right. It’s like a bunch of kindergartners — even worse! Kindergartners have more sense.
Sending in the Patriots
How crazy is this going to get before the Patriot Movement steps up? This is absolute insanity, and if our leaders don’t have the guts to stand up to these terrorists, maybe our patriots do.
History repeats itself
I never thought I’d live to see the day that Nazi Germany is alive and well. We’re tearing down our statues, our country’s history; we’re banning books; we’re keeping people from speaking out, taking down posts on Facebook. I don’t know. I guess history does repeat itself, and we’re headed down that road.
No water for you
In reference to the city of Seattle, (where a group) has established an autonomous zone and taken over a police station, and have barricades up and not letting people in or out without ID and are extorting money from some of the businesses: If that spineless mayor had a backbone at all, he’d get with the water and power departments and shut off the water and power to that area, and bring those people out of there in a hurry. But as usual, that’s a far-left socialist for you.
Easy to register
The Democratic Party’s hoping COVID-19 cases skyrocket before November, because that will push the agenda they want: mail-in ballots. How do you register a Democrat? Just go to the cemetery and look for names on headstones, and then mail in that information.
Book burning
When all the rest of the historic monuments have been destroyed, what’s next? Maybe all history books can be taken from the schools and libraries, put in a pile, and burned.
Done their share
The racism that is going on in the country now is toward white people, and everything this country was founded on. Yes, white people have not been and still are not perfect, but we have certainly done our share of contributing to make sure this is a wonderful country for all colors.
Going down in flames
Trump is hideous. FOX News is hideous. Together they are going to bring the Republican Party down in flames.
SENDING IN THE PATRIOTS: Who the frick are the patriots. The guys in the refuge in eastern Oregon. Or maybe garish clowns on the capitol steps in Michigan. Or maybe the fools who lay siege against the BLM In arizona to defend a slimy racist piece of human waste . You would think they would learn their lesson when the blew away that fool in Eastern Oregon. Kind of reminds me of that old song I fought the Law and the Law won. And you think that these clowns can restore order. Although I would be interesting to watch cops shoot white people for a change.
NO WATER FOR YOU: What are you a Jerry Seinfeld water N azi? Your idea smacks of fascism to me. How very conservative of you/
BOOK BURNING: In all of history book burning have only been done by conservatives. Bet you can't find one liberal book burning. What should be don with all the history books is that they should be read by conservatives for the very first time. Then maybe they will quit repeating the faults of history like raising up fascism again.
DONE THEIR SHARE: What have they done with you and where is your brain. It is funny watching old white people like you try and play the victim card and be in denial of your racism. In trying to play the reverse racism ard you have done a great job of showing reverse intelligence.
GOING DOWN IN FLAMES: Happy days are here again oh the sky is blue and clear again. Happy days are here again.
EASY TO REGISTER: How do you tell a registered republican in Minnesota Just loo for a racist cop murdering a black man with his knee on his neck. This guy voted in both Minnesota and Florida in 2016. Now I have given you a factual person who committed election fraud. How about fleshing you comment out with real facts and not conservative pipedreams.
