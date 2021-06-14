Hunt the bears

Could somebody explain why Missouri is having a bear hunt? They are going to offer 40 tags to kill 40 bears? Are there even 40 bears in Missouri? Are you serious? Let them be.

Editor’s note: According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, there are an estimated 800 bears in the state. Most are south of Interstate 44.

Give and take

In reference to the comment pertaining to Missouri school funding, why don’t people check facts instead of spouting misinformation? The truth is when money from the lottery started coming into schools’ accounts, the state reduced the amount of money they gave for school finding.

They spy

The Democrats want to investigate Trump, claiming he spied on the Democrats. And yet I remember when former president Obama spied on Trump when he was running for president. If they didn’t have double standards, the Democrats would have no standards at all.

Seeing dead things

Calling about turkey vultures? There is not hundreds of them in St. Joe and they’re not taking over. Thank goodness for turkey vultures! Here is a bird that can actually stay healthy by eating dead things. Thank God for them, otherwise the world would be taken over by dead things. And also, keep in mind, turkey vultures are protected by both state and federal law.

Make it a priority

Our Republican governor has said that a man’s freedom is not a priority. If our governor was stuck in prison for so many years, as this other poor man has been, it would be a priority then, wouldn’t it?

Off the radar

Well, if you’re not hearing or seeing anything about a former or current governor on sexual harassment the charges, the media must believe he just disappeared. Because we haven’t heard a word about Cuomo, have we?

COVID numbers

I noticed for the past week now the News-Press has not been putting the COVID numbers in anymore, and we’re still having at least 10 new cases a day. I think it’s important to let our community know about the cases and how many people have been vaccinated.

Editor’s note: The Health Department now releases those numbers twice a week, so we publish them twice a week.