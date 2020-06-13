What was different?

I’m trying to figure out why FOX News spent the entire day on this man’s funeral. And I feel sorry for the family, I feel sorry for him, it was something that should never have happened — but neither should the black cop who got shot several times and killed in Los Angeles. Why isn’t anyone talking about him? Why doesn’t he get any coverage? Could it be because he’s a cop?

Kiss it goodbye

So they want to do away with the police. Well, the value of your homes will plummet, your equity will be gone, no factories or stores will want to build — because why should they? — and insurance premiums will skyrocket, because who will issue insurance on a neighborhood destroying itself? Don’t these people even have half a brain?

You have to persevere

It is time for us to recall the command from a high school teacher who said to her students each year, “You have to persevere. You just have to persevere.” Her command echoes in today’s many challenges.

Support the police

I support the police. They have a tough job. This calling for defunding them and firing all of them is ridiculous. We can’t have the streets run in anarchy. I feel sorry for the police. All of them are being blamed for a few bad ones, just like all whites are being blamed for a few bad whites. It’s just the same if you blame all blacks for a few bad black people. Support your police. They have a tough enough job.

Earth to Democrats

Support for socialism, more government giveaways, open borders, government-funded abortions and now the defunding of police shows that the Democrats are now orbiting the Earth, never to return.

Vote for us

When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and all the Democrats stood with all the kente cloths on — which they don’t have a clue what they represent — and was talking about all these black people who were killed by police, why don’t they name white people who are killed by police? Because more white people were killed by the police last year alone than black people. Why doesn’t she just stand up there and say, “Please vote for us!”

Eve of destruction

What do you think will happen to our country if they do away with the police? The Democrats, if elected, will put us under martial law with them in charge. Obamacare already has control of our health care. Don’t you see where all of this is going if they get in office?

Judge not

There are good white people and bad white people. There are good black people and bad black people. To judge either as all good or all bad is not right, but to make an entire country feel guilty over one man’s terrible actions is wrong.