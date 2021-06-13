Mixed message

The vice president went to Guatemala to tell the people, “Don’t come.” Her time would have been better spent on the Mexican border apologizing for her president’s “All come” message he said in November, telling them he frequently says things without thinking of the consequences.

Call her on it

Kudos to Lester Holt and Peter Doocy for confronting Vice President Kamala Harris on the fact that she has not yet gone to the border to see the crisis that we have there.

Cell towers

Would you like better cell service? Would you like it if it meant a 180-foot cell tower was placed just a little over half a football field away from your property with a blinking light on top and emitting EMF radiation? What are the risks? The city of St. Joseph needs a plan to guarantee great cell reception in all parts of the city with the least intrusion on residential properties. There is an upcoming council vote. Get informed. Make your voice heard.

Cold air

I find it hard to understand why the SJSD acts as if it’s struggling to find money to put air conditioning in our schools. I am positive the taxpayers voted for funds to be used for air conditioning a few years ago. Apparently, they failed to do that.

Editor’s note: The 2012 bond issue that voters approved stated that the money would be used to provide air conditioning in the elementary schools.

Money dilemma

What’s truly amazing with the Biden administration — we go down south there and we give them $330 million to keep their people from migrating to the Mexican border, yet we still have people in Kansas and Missouri waiting for their unemployment checks from the start of COVID and they’re still fighting to get it.

Backing up

Well, President Biden keeps saying “America is back.” I think he got his speech mixed up a little. It should be “America is backing up.”

So thankful

I would like to thank the person that turned in my purse at Walmart the past weekend. I lost it somewhere and didn’t even realize until the next day, and when I went back to customer service, there it was, totally intact. Thank you, whoever you are.