A sad day

They were just saying that the cases of COVID-19 have spiked because of the opening of the states. The majority of it is coming from the protesters. In Austin, Texas, there were 60,000; in Kansas City, they’re all over. If that’s going to cause it to spike, I hope it doesn’t cause our businesses to close again, just because of the protesters. Wouldn’t that be a sad day.

End will be the same

The governing bodies that have decided to defund or disband their law enforcement agencies will eventually end up with the same type of law enforcement they have today, just with different names. In the meantime, their citizens will suffer.

Time to go home

I am not against peaceful protest, but I think it’s time for the peaceful protesters to go home. They have made their point. Now we need time to work on changing things. I am white, but I was raised to respect all races. It will take all races working together to change things. Parents, get to work. You can make the most change by setting a good example for your children.

Back to the old days

I am so glad I haven’t heard any more about this mega-school the St. Joseph School District would like to build. In light of COVID-19, it would be really nice if we went back to neighborhood schools, and didn’t have the transportation issues and didn’t have the numbers in the cafeterias like we have in schools today. A return to old-fashioned times might be the best for everyone — the safest, the healthiest, and the kids would develop more sense of community in their school and everybody would know each other.

Laughing out loud

Stacy Mollus’ column is a breath of fresh air in an increasingly ugly world of news. She makes me laugh out loud because I can identify with her stories. Keep passing out the joy, Stacy!

Trump County, USA

With all this changing of history going on, don’t you think it’s time to change our county’s name? Once, James Buchanan was held in high esteem — why this lovely hill by the Missouri River was named after him by a bunch of white people. Subsequently, history has positioned James Buchanan as being one of the worst presidents in U.S. history. Maybe it’s time to upgrade, and declare this plot of land Trump County. I like the ring to that.

Patience expired

How in the name of God if you have a job are you supposed to get anything licensed anymore? Savannah closes at 4 p.m. and doesn’t take appointments, and the one here in town in St. Joe expects you to take the day off. My employer won’t give me the day off to go to my own funeral! … The way these bureaus are handling their customers, I can sure see why so many people are driving around with expired tags.