Turkey vultures

Those turkey vultures in town here, there’s hundreds of them. They’re all over the place. Every time you see a dead possum or a dead squirrel, they are taking over. And they won’t move out of the way of traffic. They’re stubborn. I just ran one over. Maybe the other buzzards will eat him.

Botched trip

Kamala Harris is in Guatemala trying to solve the immigration problem. That’s a laugh. She was asked, “You haven’t been to the border” and her response was, “And I haven’t been to Europe.” What kind of answer is that, from the vice president of the United States? And she still hasn’t been to the border, she’s danced all around it. The most incompetent person ever.

New Republicans

What if the massive influx of illegal immigrants does not produce the kind of voters the Democrats are looking for? What if most of them are hardworking, family oriented, conservative people who are suspicious of government like the one they left behind? Oh, the poetic justice if they would actually swell the Republican Party.

AC money

I’d like to know what the school district is doing with the money that they have. They’re now saying they’re taking the COVID money they’ve been allotted and putting air conditioning in all the schools. That was supposed to have already been done. Where is all this money going now?

Editor’s note: The St. Joseph School District makes budget information available on its website, www.sjsd.k12.mo.us/.

Who owns it?

I was wondering who owns the property at the southwest corner of Frederick and 36th Street. I just wonder why no one is being forced to clean that property up. There’s dead trees, overgrown brush, and I think somebody needs to go over there and clean it up, especially if it’s owned by the school district.

Editor’s note: In 2018, the St. Joseph School District sold that property to Sky Real Estate LLC. Buchanan County GIS data shows the property’s current ownership as 3502 Frederick Ave.