Cut the grass

Well, the City Council voted, and we are going to have an audit. And I just can’t believe the money we’re spending on these projects they keep thinking need to be done. Well, I have a good question I’d like an answer to: If we can spend all that money on an audit, why can’t we spend some money cutting grass that is the city’s?

Happens every day

All lives matter. Police die in the line of duty; children die in drive-by shootings; people are killed every day due to gang violence. Stop these protests.

Reality bites

Maybe the police in this country should all go on vacation for a week. Don’t go to any car wrecks, crime scenes, robberies; let the murderers go, don’t try to solve things. Then we’ll see what it’s really like.

How to win

President Donald Trump is not worried about polls that show Joe Biden with a 14-point lead. He knows that in this country you don’t have to win the vote to be president.

Ship of fools

Just imagine dialing 911 for a police officer and no one answers. These Democrats have just completely lost their minds. We need Republicans in charge of these states, as governors and mayors. The Democrats are the most incompetent bunch of fools I’ve ever seen.

Fix the problems

There were three times as many white males killed by police than black males in 2019. This is terrible, but the white community doesn’t assault or kill police, loot and burn in retribution. Every time a black man is arrested, it’s called racism, whether they are guilty or not. Quit calling everything racist. Let’s fix the problem instead of causing a bigger one.

Echoes for eternity

As caring and just Americans, we should not be confused about the tens of thousands of peaceful protesters. There are thieving opportunists who are using the brutal killing of George Floyd as an excuse to burn businesses and vehicles, break store windows and steal. They should be captured, arrested and prosecuted. But do not lump them in with the vast majority of peaceful protesters. It is our constitutional right to peacefully protest. What we do and say echoes for an eternity.

Cutbacks all around

The schools are going to be doing all this cutting and everything, why doesn’t the superintendent cut his helper? He doesn’t need a helper. And some teachers got a $500 raise — why don’t they cut some of that back?

Tax relief

Since there are no pools available for this summer in the city of St. Joe and no park amenities, we ought to be reimbursed this year on our property taxes. But I’m sure the parks director will still collect his salary.

Hypocrite halls

You should never put Trump’s name in the same sentence, or paragraph, as the name of God. He’s the most hypocritical person who’s ever walked the halls of the White House.