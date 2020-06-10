Breath of fresh air

I was reading the June 4 News-Press, where I see (Director of News and Content Strategies) Steve Booher said a mistake was made. And I just thought, what a breath of fresh air for someone in a position of authority to admit they have made a mistake. Thank you for being a big enough person to do that, Steve Booher.

Insurance won’t cover

Insurance will not cover riots. I know people who have lost their entire livelihoods due to riots in Chicago.

No, he’s worse

To “From the first to the worst,” I’ve got news for you. The worst president in the history of this country left office in 2016. He was the worst. He tried to divide this country, and every time there was a crisis he went and played golf, and he’s still trying to cause trouble to get President Donald Trump out of office. I’m sick of Democrats, and you must be a hardcore Democrat if you think Barack Obama was a good president. He’s going down as one of the worst after Jimmy Carter.

No response

I hope these Democrat governors and mayors in these large cities that are demanding or pulling funds away from the police, I hope their security details are the first ones to be pulled. … Cops are not going to protect these Democrat governors or mayors, and I doubt very many would respond if there’s violence. I wouldn’t.

Double standard

In 2015, when Obama called the Baltimore rioters criminals and thugs over Freddie Gray’s death, no one batted an eye or disagreed with him. In 2020, when Trump calls rioters thugs, people revile and hate him. Looks like a double standard. I guess it depends on who’s using the word “thugs.” Is that right? Is that fair? I think not.

Wanting more facts

So now Minneapolis is going to defund their police department. What a joke. How come we never heard why George Floyd was pulled out of the police cruiser? Instead of being taken to jail, why is it we never heard why he was taken from the cruiser and put on the pavement? Report that.

Justify the salary

In regard to an article in the June 8 News-Press, paper where the St. Joe School District’s state tax revenues are being restricted by $1.2 million, I have to ask how they can justify over $90,000 to hire a communications director?

Protect everybody

Ever since the beginning, America has struggled to maintain basic law and order. There have always been those who don’t want anyone telling them what to do, and they disrupt life for everyone else. That’s why laws came to be. Yes, there will always be bad apples in every employment group, and they do need to be tossed; but don’t ever get the idea that our country could survive without law and order — unless you want to board up your home and live like a hermit. All lives matter and need protection from the troublemakers. We all want to feel safe going about our daily lives.