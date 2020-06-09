No excuse

The way our police are being treated all because of one or two bad cops, I wouldn’t blame police if they all walked off the job. If we didn’t have police, within four days people would be begging them to come back. It’s a tragedy what happened to this man, but there’s no excuse for lawlessness.

No apologies

It’s a sad day when someone like Drew Brees is forced to apologize because he doesn’t like people who won’t respect the (American) flag. I, for one, will never watch a football game because of what’s happened with people not willing to stand and pledge allegiance to this country, and I hope others will not. But Brees shouldn’t have to apologize. I know I sure wouldn’t have.

Patriotism 101

What the world needs now is love and respect, and a lesson in patriotism. I think everyone should see the picture of the D-Day invasion or the movie “Saving Private Ryan,” especially our youth. Maybe it should be a required college course. How can we not appreciate the sacrifices of those who fought for our freedoms? We are surely losing it day by day.

Better than this

What’s the matter with you, America? We used to be a classy country. We need to start treating people with respect, and that goes for our president too. Come on, America, you’re better than this. Treat other people with respect, treat our president with respect. It would take care of a lot of problems in this country.

Get a job

If someone can stand out in 104-degree weather with a sign begging for food or money, why can’t they get a job? I mean, I worked a job for almost 30 years in all kinds of weather … and I worked 12 hours a day. My co-workers did the same. Get off your butt. Quit begging and looking like a fool. You can work a job. Don’t tell me you can’t. All kinds of people work jobs with disabilities, and you, my friend, don’t have one, if you can stand out there in 100 degrees, holding your pathetic little sign.

Help wanted

There’s a help wanted ad on Craigslist wanting to hire people to be demonstrators. You realize, most of those people are being paid to do that? Most of them don’t even care about George Floyd. They’re just there to raise Cain and make money.

The rest of the story

A man who was “trying to get his life together” does not pass counterfeit bills and isn’t high on fentanyl and methamphetamine. George Floyd had a lengthy criminal past that included home invasion with a firearm.

Kudos to city

It’s so nice to see so many people using the hike and bike paths around town. I really appreciate the city of St. Joseph for providing that amenity.

Competent Cabinet

Joe Biden was not my first pick for the Democratic nomination for president, yet I am confident that Biden will choose department heads and chiefs of staff who are competent and know how to do things as opposed to the thugs and crooks who President Donald Trump has placed in his Cabinet.