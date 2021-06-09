Thanks, doc

I’m calling about the Ashland Cemetery and thanking the doctor who’s been taking care of that and mowing that for at least eight or nine years all by himself. There’s 47 acres there. I’m a resident in that area and I just appreciate what he’s doing. I wish other people would call and voice their appreciation because he’s out there a lot of hours and with his own equipment. Thank you.

Police question

I want to make a comment on our police department. I had some stuff stolen from me, out of my house and out of a shed, and I called the police and they said they couldn’t do nothing about it. I was wondering who I could talk to about trying to get more police officers on the police force so we can get stuff like this taken care of.

D for donut

Well the veterans thought Biden forgot about D-Day but he actually didn’t. He ordered a dozen donuts; he thought D-Day stood for Donut Day.

An insult

Six states are going to pay employees a cash bonus to come back to work, to come back to the job they left during the pandemic. Up to $2,000 bonuses. Welcome to the world of getting something for nothing. While other people worked and worked overtime, we’re going to pay the ones who stayed home to come back? What an insult to the employees who kept you afloat during the pandemic.

Keep your word

If I recall, Biden said we were going to lower taxes on withdrawals from 401(k)s and 403(b)s for people over the age of 65. What happened to that? Personally, I think anyone over 65 should not have to pay any taxes on any withdrawals from any financial retirement plans. Come on, Biden. Stand by your word.

Biden and Trump

How come every time Biden makes a mistake it’s considered an intelligence failure? When Trump made a mistake, everybody blames him for NOT listening to intelligence.