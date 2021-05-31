Joe’s crazy logic

Biden is looking to foreign governments and countries to find metal we can use to manufacture electric cars here in the United States. He’s against getting the metals from here in our country because he’s against fossil fuels. It’s OK for the third-world countries to pollute, but not the United States. I don’t get it, Joe.

Above the law

New York prosecutors are now investigating Trump for possible past criminal activity. What about investigating the Clintons? Hunter Biden? Or the “Russia election” hoax creators? Oh, I forgot. High-profile Democrats are above the law.

Greater good

The main duty of the City Council is to serve the greater good, and it is not serving the greater good by allowing smoking at the casino.

Police matter

We don’t need a taxpayer-funded investigation into what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6. The Capitol police are more than capable of handling that investigation.

City workers

I realize that most of the public likes to cut down city workers for not working hard, etc. But about a month ago these couple of guys arrived up the street from me and began fixing the snow damage that happened to the asphalt over the winter. They worked their way down past my house all the way to the corner and clear out of sight. I went out and offered them a cold drink, and they were just as nice as they could be. They didn’t even stop to drink the drink; they took a drink, set it down, and got right back to work. So way to go; that was a great job they did.

Funny money

I have to say, this press secretary of the Democrats is phonier than a $3 bill.

All talk

Another mass shooting in America. You’re doing a great job, Joe. Keep it up, and there won’t be any of us left.

The truth

They won’t apologize to Trump. They’re going to say Fauci and Biden came up with the solution to COVID, right off the bat. They’re going to take credit for everything. They won’t apologize to Trump, because they always think he’s wrong. But those of us who voted for Trump, we know the truth.