Two wrongs

My comment is in regard to the unnecessary death of the young man in Minnesota. The police officers that stood by and watched, the one who had his knee on his neck, they’re criminals. On the other side, the people that burnt and looted the buildings up there, they are criminals. But you don’t hear anything about that.

Take action

When are the landowners of southern Buchanan County going to wake up? Invenergy, a private company, wants to put a power line across southern Buchanan County and give the private company the power of eminent domain. It can be stopped by the Missouri senators if they would pass Rep. Jim Hansen’s Bill 2033. It’s time for the Missouri Senate to take action now.

Path to ruin

You know, the Bible says in the last days our leaders that we follow are going to lead us into ruin, and that’s exactly what’s going on in this country. It’s been going on for a long time. What’s it going to take? Do 50,000 people have to die before they shut everything back down again?

Wrong response

I don’t care how angry you are, or how much injustice you perceive. This does not give you the right to burn down the businesses and livelihood of others.

How dare you

I believe that the editors of this paper must want President Trump to lose this election, when they let columnists like this Dick Polman run an article like he wrote today, calling our president unhinged, and others that have been blaming our president for COVID-19 and the economy and everything else. Very few people could do what is doing today. They would become unhinged. You ought to be supporting the president, not running articles like that.

An excuse

I was watching the news about this rioting going on up in Minnesota. Those people don’t care about the guy that died. It’s just an excuse to loot and riot. And that black preacher stirred all this up again, just like he did before. He’s bringing people in there that probably aren’t even citizens of that town. It’s just an excuse for them to destroy and steal stuff. Here we go again.

Check him out

Dear President Trump, if you don’t want to be fact checked on Twitter, stop lying so much. Signed, America.

Think about it

It’s certainly too bad that people can’t be more upset about a cop leaning on a black man’s neck and killing him than they are about a black man kneeling during the national anthem.

Work bonus

Why doesn’t the government give a $400 bonus to those employees that have worked daily through all these virus issues, such as grocery store workers.

Legal extreme

When the liberals sue each and every nursing home out of existence over COVID, what are they going to do when they get tired of their parents?