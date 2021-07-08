Bird on a sidewalk
I missed out on who paid for these scooters that everybody’s supposed to ride Downtown, but as I was coming down St. Joe Avenue on Wednesday I saw two of them parked on the sidewalk outside a church, nobody around. Just another waste for St. Joe.
Editor’s note: Bird USA is paying for the scooters, which are meant to be used and then dropped off at any public location. A Bird representative will pick them up based on the GPS coordinates.
Pull the plug
I really believe we should cancel the Kansas City Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph this year. We already have enough COVID cases right now, and to bring a bunch of strangers into our city can only add to our problem.
Spreading disease
I see that Missouri is ranked highest in COVID cases going up. That’s because we have a bunch of idiots in Missouri who won’t wear a mask because “it’s their right not to.” Well, it’s not your right to spread disease.
Step up
The coronavirus is increasing in Missouri. I think it’s time for our Republican governor to step up to the plate, tell people this is nothing to fool around with, get out and get your shots.
You’re on camera
Considering the fact that today as you go out into the world, into parking lots or into stores, you are on surveillance cameras continually. I feel that because the teachers and school boards want to teach this critical race theory, there should be cameras in every classroom so parents can monitor what their children are being taught and not this garbage they’re trying to shove down everyone’s throats.
Stay away
Biden and all his little Nazis want to go to every home in America to talk to people about their COVID shots. Don’t come to my door.
Editor’s note: There is a huge difference between bad public policy and Naziism. For the memories of the true victims of National Socialism, please understand the difference.
Think of teachers
I cannot believe this school district. How in the world does Van Zyl deserve a $14,000 raise for a school year, giving him the same basic raises as the teachers? The teachers are doing a heck of a lot more work.
Clean house
After reading the Van Zyl article, it sounds like maybe there’s a bit of hiding information from everybody. Because none of this was made public to begin with. I think we need to clean house. I think the state needs to take over.
