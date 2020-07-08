A little respect

A basic element of courtesy and decency is to call other people what they want to be called, not to choose labels for them. That goes for sports teams, which are a third-party way of assigning a label through nicknames. Few Native Americans wish to be called Indians, Redskins or Savages, so why would they want sports teams to carry that nickname? If what happened to the Native American in the 18th and 19th century happened today, it would be considered a war crime. They’re not asking for their land back. They’re not asking for reparations. All they’re asking for is a little respect. Is that too much to ask?

Funny, sort of

I haven’t laughed this hard in months when I found out Matt Wilson was leaving Missouri Western. Wilson told reporters two weeks ago that he was selling this home because there’s too much yard work and he wasn’t leaving St. Joseph.

Gone in a flash

The handwriting’s on the wall when you see the successful school board president and college president split town as fast as they can for better places to work and better jobs. That’s all St. Joe has become, a place to start working and then people get out of here as quick as they can.

Someone knows

Apparently President Dr. Vartabedian knows more about the guy who was president at Mo West than anybody. So, who’s the liar?

All for one

I thought we were all supposed to be the same. I thought that was the goal. Now the NFL is going to play the Black National Anthem. That’s segregating. There’s only one national anthem for us all.

Rush to judgment

They had a run-in with police and protesters in Florissant, Missouri. Of course the police are entirely to blame. All of those protesters out there are nothing but law-abiding citizens. If anything goes wrong, it has to be the police.

Good and bad

I’ve been in business a long time and never took a government handout. You take the good with the bad.

The good book

I just wanted to thank the News-Press for putting in the Bible verse every day. I know a lot of us out here really appreciate that.

Blame game

The Democrats have already passed a second stimulus package. The Republican leader of the Senate said “the Democrats took some time off so we can’t get it passed.” This was after he said “I’m not going to let that pass, no way.” He’s going to blame the Democrats after they already passed the package.

Lay low

If you’re a big Trump supporter, it might be a good idea to not call too much attention to it. Whatever you do, don’t bother to read and fact check. You wouldn’t want any of your crazy ideas to be disrupted.

All signs point

The crystal ball must be cloudy because it told you the wrong answer. Trump will not win in 2020. I think people are wise to Trump.

A new name

If the Washington Redskins change their name, they should change it to the Panderers. After all, they are pandering to the political left.