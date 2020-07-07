Busing question

The school years is coming up. With this virus that has disrupted all of our lives, even if the school board has determined how it is they are going to handle their classrooms, my concern is not only for the students and the teachers, but also for bus drivers. How are these children going to get to school and keep up with the distancing? Is this going to blow our transportation budget for the school year? Think about it.

Hard to believe

Let’s get real. President Putin of Russia has placed a bounty to get American soldiers killed in Afghanistan. President Trump didn’t hear about it? Other people heard about it, but President Trump didn’t hear about it? Now that he has heard about it, he hasn’t said anything about it. You’d have to be an idiot to believe that.

Long memories

Why are rioters not responsible for their actions, but I’m responsible for the things that people did 200 years ago?

Why can’t we get rid of It’s Your Call. You can print something better than this. Thank you.

Right hear, right now

I’ve said this before but I know you won’t print this, we need the military right here. Here’s where the war’s on, right here.

Bananas

I’m proud to be an American, however, I am embarrassed by our government’s actions, or lack thereof, which has resulted in 4% of the world’s population having 25% of the world’s coronavirus deaths. I feel the country I love has responded to this virus like it’s a banana republic. The primary reason for this disaster has been the lack of leadership by Donald J. Trump.

History lesson

Folks at Trump’s rallies think other Americans are communists while he thinks they are fascists, proving that none of them know anything about 20th century history.

Something positive

I’m calling about all the Trump hate being posted in It’s Your Call, why don’t you post something positive about Trump. Try to put some other things positive about Trump instead of all the hate. Thanks a lot, you Trump haters.

Available jobs

This is in response to the comment made by “Still Waiting.” Here’s a better idea. Tell your grandson to go to work, they’re hiring everywhere, and he’ll find his penny.

Time to wake up

All you people voting for Trump because he’s against abortion and gay rights, right now, Russia has put bounties on our military people. Wake up Americans. We have a president who does not care about America.

Up to us

God will not save our nation. We the people of America need to save our nation. You go Biden, that’s a woman’s right to choose.

Dump of burn

The city did the right thing to bring back open burning for July. but what we really need is a return of Clean Sweep. A lot of people cleaned out attics and basements during the shutdown and are looking to get rid of the junk.