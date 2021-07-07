It’s on you
“Proud of it,” I wish I had the option to not pay for your medical expenses if you get COVID. You should have to pay for it yourself.
Stay away
Yeah, to “Proud of it,” he has the selfish right to not get vaccinated. Well, get this: The Chiefs have the right not to come here, because there’s a lot of selfish people in St. Joe. They want and take and to hell with everyone else. I hope the Chiefs don’t come here. They should go somewhere where they’re more respected.
Just leave
You can ask any serviceperson who has served in other countries and getting home to see that red, white and blue flag is the most wonderful sight ever. They have seen what other countries are like, and realized this is the best place. What is wrong with you people? Just please move and leave us alone, and don’t try to come back when you get disappointed.
Colorblind
No child, black or white, should be made inferior because of the color of their skin. I’m getting sick and tired of hearing about this critical race theory they want to teach in schools. Teachers, get back to teaching kids what they need to learn and don’t worry about the color of their skin.
Access for all
I find it ironic that not only in St. Joe but in some of the surrounding towns and counties, that agencies that serve people with disabilities don’t have accessible entrances. Someone can’t ride up in a wheelchair and get into the building to be assisted. They should have automatic doors, or buttons you can push to open the door for people with physical disabilities. Something they should look into.
Free money?
I looked at the front page of the paper, and it said the school district is borrowing $10 million that it won’t owe. But then you read the article on page A3, and it says that by 2023 they will have to deal with it. So now they’re contradicting themselves.
