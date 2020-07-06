Crystal ball

The left-wing liberal media is not too bright. They skew the poll numbers in their favor by cherry picking who they ask or just making up false poll numbers. They should just tell the truth. Trump wins in 2020.

Editor’s note: Four months before the election might be too early to declare a winner.

Start at the top

That campaign advertising for Bob Hamilton over in Kansas, he said like Trump he wants to clear the swamp of corrupt politicians. The first one you’re going to have to run off is Trump.

Money talks

The mayor is saying we’re not going to shut this town down and destroy people’s livelihoods. It isn’t about livelihoods. It’s about that precious little sewer bill being paid. It’s about their income.

Bringing chaos

I see exactly why the Democrats keep saying things over and over again. People take it for gospel even though it has been debunked that Putin helped Trump get in the White House. That needs to be put down there every time. I would say they helped have chaos around the country. That’s what they want. They don’t care who’s in there.

Trickle-down theory

I see the Cleveland Indians may be changing their mascot. First they’ll be coming for the professionals, then they’ll be coming for the colleges and next they’ll be coming for the high schools. Watch out Central and Savannah, they’re coming for you.

Simple plan

In America we have freedom. Freedom to make our own decisions. Sometimes we make bad decisions. People decide whether they’re going to smoke or not. We have a choice to make. That’s called freedom. We don’t need the government telling us we have to do this. If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask. If you don’t want to wear a mask, don’t wear a mask. It’s as simple as that.

“Lift Every Voice”

I have personally never heard of the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” That’s pretty sad. I would like it if the paper would print words to the song so we would know what it’s all about. I enjoyed the story, thank you.

Editor’s note: The words can be found at this link: https://www.naacp.org/naacp-history-lift-evry-voice-and-sing/

Strong message

A lot of people are thinking these protests are violent. Some of them are violent. Some are breaking the law. The majority of them are not. I think it’s a good thing that these protesters came through.

Trump’s education

I was just watching a little clip of Trump at the White House on Fourth of July. Has he ever had any formal education? He doesn’t act very educated to me. For all we know, he had private tutors.

Editor’s note: Trump graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.