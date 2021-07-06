It all adds up
The News-Press reported about a month ago that 20% of St. Joe’s residents had a college degree. The vaccination rate for COVID-19 is only about 20% in Buchanan County.
Big-time sports
I love how the NCAA is already whining about having athletes who can actually make money for a change, and not have to eat the dorm food. Football and basketball — men’s sports — pay for everything. Very few colleges have women’s programs that pay for anything.
The small stuff
You would think people would know the abbreviations for the states in the U.S., especially the state patrol’s website. They consistently put NB as the abbreviation for Nebraska, which is incorrect. This should be taken care of. Hire people who know, or have a list for the people who work for them so they can enter it correctly into their system.
Not looking safe
This lady who runs the Maison Grande in Surfside is worried that her residents are spreading untruths and unfacts about the building when the pictures of that building clearly look worse than the building that imploded. How would you like to be living in one of those buildings in Surfside? Methinks not.
Nowhere fast
I think the Democrats are crazy. They’re defending the girl who turned her back on the flag, and now they’re defending the girl who was taking drugs. So according to the Democrats, it’s alright to turn your back on the flag and it’s alright for athletes to take drugs. This country is going to hell in a handbasket because we’ve turned it over to a bunch of idiots.
Every word counts
Well, “Eyes wide shut,” maybe you should open your eyes and read more.
Testy note
Regarding “Eyes wide shut,” the editor’s note to this person said, “How is that not enough for you?” I was always told, if the shoe fits, wear it. I thought the answer a bit testy, myself. One week can never be enough time and space to cover what this current administration is doing to this nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.