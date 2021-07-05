History repeats
In 2009, Michael Reagan wrote an editorial about a stimulus bill proposed in the Obama administration laden with pork projects. Well, here we go again in Biden’s administration. As Michael said, “A trillion dollars we don’t have and will need to borrow from our grandchildren and their offspring; a trillion dollars created out of thin air that will drastically reduce the value of the dollar; a trillion dollars is 1,000 billion, a sum that the imagination cannot comprehend.”
A good reason
I hope the animal shelter does not lower adoption prices. If someone can’t even afford the adoption fee, how are they going to afford to care for that animal?
Lots of bags
As I was out on my walk this morning, I noticed quite a few people had trash out for pickup. About two-thirds were in a can, the other one-third in bags. I didn’t see a single bag ripped open. I’ve walked the same route for 40 years and I can’t remember the last time I saw a trash bag ripped open. Looks like the City Council’s last ordinance is another solution in search of a problem.
Pay it back
The individual who shot and killed the K-9 officer named Max, I believe the city should sue for the cost to replace this dog.
Waiting game
A headline in Friday’s paper says, “HPI Products faces litigation from city and federal government.” The only trouble is, why did they wait ten years to do it?
Editor’s note: The company first faced legal action from the federal government in 2007. This is part of an ongoing effort to get HPI into compliance with court orders and local and state regulations.
Digging for trouble
President Biden went down to Florida to the collapsed building to give his condolences. They also happened to find a structural weakness and had to stop digging for 16 hours. Coincidence?
Delta dawn
The vaccination rates in red states is low. Missouri is a very red state, and the surge occurring in Missouri at this time can be attributed to Missouri’s sluggish response to the virus and our low vaccination rate. St. Joe has a very low vaccination rate. Look out, St. Joe. Here it comes.
