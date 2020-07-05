Just chill out

Restaurants. Every time customers see a coupon, they rush down to the Belt Highway and hit them really, really hard. Remember they are not machines. They are people. They can’t serve you all at one time. You are not their masters. The customer is not right all the time. Don’t try to kill us. Don’t overrun us.

Tickets, please

Don’t we have any police officers in St. Joe? All these people are starting to pick up these little cars and carts at the farm stores and no one is giving them a ticket. We’ve got a bunch of them on the South End.

Sensing a pattern

When Russia helped President Donald Trump get elected the first time, Trump said it was a hoax. Then he held up the money in Ukraine to get dirt on Joe Biden when Russia was invading their country. He said that was a hoax. Then, the coronavirus started and Trump said it’s just a hoax. Look at all the people who died. Now Trump’s friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin, has put a bounty on our soldiers in Afghanistan. Trump said, “Oh, it’s just a hoax.” Trump lies.

It rhymes

Joe the Mole came out of his hole after three-month-long lull.

At risk

So, do not believe the intelligence community with their experts, but believe Putin? If he gets back in, pack your bags and move out. We’re done. America is not going to be safe.

Filling it up

The Washington Post is publishing a book on Trump’s pathological lying ... The book will List 17,000 blatant lies from Trump. Also a few months ago, The New York Times listed thousands of pathetic Trump lies.

Scot-free

I just heard it reported that a Seattle mayor said no one is going to be charged in the shooting in Seattle in that CHOP area. That is atrocious. I had no idea mayors had a right to decide who is going to be charged. So, all I have to do now if I’m going to commit a crime is say I’m a protester. You can’t charge me with anything.

Editor’s note: Seattle’s mayor said Wednesday that she didn’t think those arrested for misdemeanors should be prosecuted.

Don’t rush

There is zero proof, other than a story in the anti-Trump New York Times, on the bounty story. Commanders on the ground in Afghanistan said they had “no knowledge” of the bounty from their intelligence sources. Obviously their intelligence sources don’t read the New York Times.

Masks work

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention deserves some blame for the failure to wear masks, because it was inconsistent on its guidance during the early days of the pandemic. But the CDC says to wear masks now. Studies show that cities, states and countries with higher rates of wearing masks have a slower COVID-19 growth rate and fewer deaths. It isn’t foolproof, but it is effective enough that it should be common practice in certain situations.