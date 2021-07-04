Glen or Glenda?
So Miss Nevada is actually a man. Mister Nevada. And he’s going to the Miss USA pageant. Come on, people. Just one more show I won’t be watching ever again.
Where is it?
I saw the bit about $1.3 million for a bridge over Highland Avenue, and I just have a question: Where is Sun Ridge State Park? I don’t know of any park there, and I’ve lived here all my life. And how are you going to get off this bridge at the end of it into this park?
Editor’s note: It’s not a state park. Sun Ridge Conservation Area, owned by the Missouri Department of Conservation, is two miles north of the Highland Avenue exit, off of Huntoon Road.
Eyes wide shut
I’ve been reading the online comments to It’s your call the last few days and it seems only the so-called liberals are allowed to post. Well, there goes half your audience, if not more.
Editor’s note: In the last week, we’ve published items in It’s your call that say Hunter Biden is a criminal, Joe Biden is a socialist, Donald Trump committed no crimes, Joe Biden is not presidential material, America is turning into Venezuela, AOC is hysterical, Portland protesters are terrorists, Merrick Garland is a bust, voter ID is a good idea, Joe Biden is taking our guns, Joe Biden is favoring Black voters, Critical Race Theory is an overreach, immigration should be restricted and Kamala Harris is a do-nothing. That’s one week. How is that not enough for you?
Attacking the burbs
In Biden’s infrastructure bill, there is a part in it to change zoning laws across the country so that they can put multiple family dwellings in what are now single-dwelling neighborhoods. Now they’re trying to destroy the suburbs. We work all our lives for a nice home in a quiet neighborhood and they want to ruin that, too. They want to ruin everything.
Proud of it
In regard to the COVID shots, I have the selfish right to not get the shot.
Don’t do it
I believe with the high uptick in COVID cases in Buchanan County and St. Joseph, we should cancel the Kansas City Chiefs training camp. We need not put those players at risk.
