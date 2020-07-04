Tear it down

Concerning this fund for the bridges that they’re pushing through, trying to repair all of them: My question is, why was the Fifth Avenue bridge built? The answer is because it was a way to make a quick buck before the railroad abandoned the line. … Put it back the way it was and tear down that bridge. It would be one of the smartest things the city has done in the last 50 or 60 years.

Biden and abortion

I’m calling in to let you know that Joe Biden is a Catholic who must not read his Bible, because he believes that women have the right to kill their unborn children. He supports abortion.

Sounds like treason

Congress did the right thing to impeach President Donald Trump. Sen. Mitt Romney was the only Republican who voted to impeach him. I would like to know if the Republicans are going to let this happen too. I think this is treason. Trump, he’s taking Russia’s side on this. He’s trying to say it’s a hoax. They’ve got the proof. How many of our soldiers are dead over there?

Still waiting

I was reading about the unemployment. My grandson has been off work since January and hasn’t received one penny. So where is it at?

Don’t forget

Black lives matter, but what about the Indians? Nobody talks about the Indians. They got the worst deal of anybody. Think about it. They got their land taken away form them. They got put on the reservation.

What about Bob?

In Dr. Vartabedian’s column, he should have mentioned all the money that must have been spent to send he and his entourage on a tour to watch the Walter Cronkite play in New York and Washington, D.C. It seemed self-indulgent at the time, and it really seems exorbitant given the university’s situation today.

One more face

I heard they were going to maybe get rid of Mount Rushmore. Don’t get rid of it. I’ve been there. Let’s put former President Barack Obama up there, and that way it takes care of all racism up there.

Come back

We need to come back to God and ask for forgiveness for our sins. God will bless our nation once again. We need to come back to him.

A whopper

Someone said, “Names the lies.” Here’s the first one I can remember about Trump. It was about how he was going to build the wall between the United States and Mexico, and Mexico was going to pay for it. That’s a lie.

In plain sight

Trump claims everything is a hoax. The only hoax we’ve got is sitting the White House.

Not so fast

Trump said in an interview that one of these days the COVID-19 will disappear. Yeah, after all the Americans are dead and gone.

Another one

I’ll respond to the lies. Here’s one. He knew about the bounty on our military in Afghanistan. Don’t tell me he didn’t know it. He didn’t read nothing, because he doesn’t like to read, but someone told him.