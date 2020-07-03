Editor’s note: Some of these items may have run online, but they were not included in that day’s printed edition.

Same tune

Notable quotes by Joe Biden: “If you are not sure who you’re going to vote for, you’re not black,” and “10 to 15% of Americans are just no good.” For everyone’s information, that would be approximately 30 million to 40 million of us “deplorables.” Oh, forgive me, that word belongs to Hilary Clinton. I’m sorry, but all the leftist anarchists start to sound alike.

Confused

I just bought a whole box of disposable ear-loop masks and it clearly says “this product is not a respirator and will not provide any protection against COVID-19.” Now tell me again how a mask is going to save my life?

Editor’s note: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends wearing a mask to reduce the chance of transmission, not necessarily to prevent all cases or to keep the wearer from ever contracting COVID-19. Most likely, the manufacturer of your mask wants to avoid getting sued if you get sick.

Just a few

A caller wanted to name the lies of President Donald Trump. Oh, that’s an easy one. Trump has lied continuously about the coronavirus. In March, he said it was a hoax. Just a few days ago, he said, “I hope it goes away.” Yeah, it’s just gonna go away. Just the other day the U.S. had 50,000 cases reported in one day.

Keep quiet or else

I guess the new normal for the Democrats is it’s OK for the leftists and anarchists to tear this country down, as long as they can blame it on Trump. But if you criticize or try to stop them, then you are automatically a racist.

Sign a waiver

A lot more people are dying in America. It’s terrible, and our president does not care. He knows people will die, so he makes them sign a waiver so they can’t sue him.

Fire bad workers

There are people in every group who try to use the protection from your particular groups to keep from being fired. But if you are incompetent or you are insubordinate, you should be as liable to be fired as any other sexual orientation. Your sexual orientation should not be used against you, but you should not be able to wrap yourself up in it. Straight people get fired every day for incompetence. Gay people should face the same in the workplace, as long as it has nothing to do their sexual orientation.

Divided we fall

The Black Lives Matter movement has shot themselves in the foot again. After the riots and burning and looting, tearing down statutes and doing away with all kind of symbols, I would like to know the percentage of people backing that cause now. The divide is probably greater now than ever.