Feeling blue

I would like to know how many of the cities and states that still have a big protester problem have Democratic mayors, Democratic governors, and how much the Democratic Party is tied in with the NAACP.

Back and forth

The mayor’s talking about trying to get people to move to St. Joe, maybe get businesses to come here. Who would want to? Who would want to live here? … That’s why there’s nobody here, and people are getting up and leaving. That’s why this town is going backward instead of forward, because of the ignorance that runs this town and this county.

Common lies

What today’s leftists view as “common sense” would not have been common sense at any other time in the world’s history. I guess what can we expect from two generations that have not been taught the greatness of America, or the truth of our founding. Just leftist lies.

Payment plan

I think Buchanan County should have to pay for everybody’s new furnace, and central air and water heaters in the South End who was affected by the flood. Because if they had done their job, it wouldn’t have happened.

Hospital push

Here’s some real numbers for you. According to the Missouri Ethics Commission, the hospital industry has poured $10 million into advertising Medicaid expansion because they will get over $2 billion a year in taxpayer money. Amendment 2 isn’t about compassion, it’s about money. Vote no.

Undercover

I’d like to know, during all this flooding in south St. Joe, where was our South Side council member, P.J. Kovac? I didn’t see him around anywhere.

The truth hurts

For the sake of your families and the sake of our wonderful countries, I wish more people would watch FOX News and Newsmax, so you can find out what’s really going on. CNN and MSNBC don’t tell you anything about how horrible it is in Seattle and Portland and countless other cities.

True colors

Trump finds new ways to demonstrate a mean, bullying and spiteful nature that’s the opposite of what we need in a true leader. His refusal to attend John Lewis services is just the latest example.

Close quarters

I see a picture in Tuesday’s paper of the school board in masks but no social distancing. Once again, we see the poor leadership of the St. Joseph School Board on display, telling people “do as we say, not as we do.”

It makes sense

If you can’t put an RV park next to the river, what can you put there? It will be possible to move the RVs out and shut off electricity when the water rises.