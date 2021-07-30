Different take
I was able to watch one of the earliest videos posted about the Jan. 6 Capitol episode before it was removed from the internet. I saw protesters warn police to get out of the way before they broke a small window. Yes, doing so was bad, but it was a far cry from the rioting and looting and burning that other so-called protestors have done, and they have not been detained or prosecuted. Why the difference?
On your watch
Crime is up. People are dying. Come on, Grandpa Joe, this is on your watch.
How much
Since they are both public institutions, is there a reason the News-Press has not reported Josh Looney’s salary at Missouri Western and what he would make at Alabama?
Awash in plastics
I have come to the belief that plastic is the best and worst thing ever invented. It is so useful, and so destructive. It never disintegrates on its own. It’s just everywhere.
New name
Liz Cheney, you are serving this country under an alias, better known as Benedict Arnold.
Start at the border
Biden wants all Americans to be vaccinated. Why doesn’t he stop the immigrants at the border and have them vaccinated before they come into our country?
Appreciated
I would like to thank everyone who came to my aid when I fell in the Walmart parking lot. I really do appreciate that.
Border policy
If Biden and the rest of you liberals are so big on vaccines, how come you aren’t enforcing that policy on the southern border?
