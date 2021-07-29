Changes
Anything Fauci and the CDC tell us today they will most likely change tomorrow.
School plan
I’m calling about the schools under enrollment numbers. Why not have preschool and kindergarten together, first-through-seventh elementary, eighth-through-12th high school? Eliminate middle schools. It was that way for years. Which is four schools that can be closed. Keep the best ones, maybe save one and sell the rest.
Head doctor
The way things are going in this country, the main virus I am afraid of is the man who supposedly lives in the White House. He’s the one who needs a head doctor. It’s a sad situation.
Trust experts
If you have a public health emergency, you should listen to the public health department and not members of the City Council who are at odds. If the mayor was a true leader, he would do the right thing.
Border promises
I was looking in the arrest records in this morning’s paper at all the people who had a warrant issued for their arrest because of failure to appear in court. I think they’re practicing discrimination. After all, Biden allows people to come across our border on the promise that they will appear in court, but only 13% out of half a million show up. What’s that about?
Call for help
Wake up, leaders of St. Joseph. Listen to what the few officers we have left are saying. We have lost many good officers. Before long, there won’t be anyone to call for help.
