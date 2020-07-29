Editor’s note: Comments concerning the Aug. 4 ballot issues and candidates will be accepted until 8 a.m. Friday. The last comments on election topics will publish no later than Saturday.

Imperfect pitch

“Editorial pitch” is a perfect example of people writing in here who have no idea about what they are talking about. As far as President Donald Trump “refusing” to leave office if he loses, Hillary is still complaining about her loss after three and a half years. Get your facts straight, and vote Republican.

Update time

Why haven’t we heard any updates on coronavirus cases at the Living Community? Is it a big secret or something?

Editor’s note: You can check the family updates section on the Living Community website. The last update, from July 24, reported that 42 residents and 33 employees had tested positive.

It’s by the river

I think the taxpayers of St. Joe should rise up against this stupid, stupid idea of putting an RV park by a river that floods, with trains going by constantly, and a double-decker highway. They belong in Portland or Seattle with the rest of the morons. They don’t make good decisions. That’s our money, not theirs.

Shared list

After being asked about Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, Joe Biden then rattled off a list of items that he would have done to take care of the disease. Turns out, every item that he said he would do, Trump has already done. If I was a Democratic voter or a liberal, I would be stunned to know that my candidate thought that I was stupid enough not to figure that out.

Lot of trouble

If you’re so worried about people not wearing a mask, I don’t understand you. If you’re wearing a mask, why do you care what other people are doing? You’re just a troublemaker, that’s all.

Open the gates?

I’m a South End resident, and I’m curious as to whether the flood gates were opened at Contrary Creek. I believe the levee board is responsible for that, and I’m just curious whether the flood gates were opened and if that could have alleviated a lot of the flooding.

Hit the streets

You know, with all these protests, I think all the disabled people ought to get out here who have worked their whole lives and now they’re on disability and they have to get lawyers to get their disability benefits from the government. … I think they need to get out there and protest. They’ll make these Black Lives Matter protesters look small because there are tons of people who have gone through conflict with disability — Black, white, Chinese, Japanese. I mean, the country’s a mess right now.

Looking for work

Amendment 2 has a clause forbidding any law that would encourage able-bodied people on Medicaid to look for work. Isn’t it funny that Dr. Stuber and Pat Dillon (both in “Your letters” July 28) failed to mention this?