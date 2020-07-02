Way worse

I think the Democratic Party scares me a lot more than the Russians. I should say the left-wing wackos in the Democratic Party, not the normal, average people. They scare me more than the Russians ever will.

Time for sacrifice

If WWII were fought today, would today’s people make the sacrifices to win? Well, the COVID virus is our world war. What sacrifices will you make to stop it?

Erasing history

The reason they are destroying all of these statues is to destroy our past, and then they can control our future. It has nothing to do with Black Lives Matter.

The wrong people

The party of hate is the Democrats, and Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA. All these groups that are associated with the Democratic Party are the ones running around destroying property and killing people, not the Republicans. President Donald Trump is not “full of hate,” he’s not a racist. He’s for America. You’re listening to the wrong people.

Time for masks

I believe in the police, no question about that, but I believe they should have been wearing masks when they were playing kickball in the gym with the kids.

Putin’s puppet

Trump is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s puppet, not doing anything about Russian bounties on our soldiers’ heads and not one word of condolence or responsibility for 128,000 Americans dead from COVID.

Disappearing act

Trump said that one day the virus will just disappear. It is my fervent hope that after the November elections, he may just disappear.

Take the bet

I am willing to bet all of my hard-earned money that former President Barack Obama will be Joe Biden’s vice president pick. You wanna bet?

Do the right thing

I’d like to give a shout out to people who wear masks, people who don’t smoke, who wear their seat belts and use their turn signals and who raise their children to respect others. I don’t think we give enough credit to the people who are trying to do right in this country.

A real hoax

Trump claims everything is a hoax. I think the only hoax we have is sitting in the White House.

At risk

If you have a son or daughter currently serving in the United States military — or any family — just remember, come November, that Trump has still not condemned Putin’s putting a bounty on your child’s head.