Doomed
It’s great that the editor mentioned freedom of speech in It’s your call. But conservatives know that our freedom of speech has been squelched — on the internet, on the pro-left TV networks. Freedom of speech is not equal in this country. And without that equality, we will lose this country.
Can you hear me?
I’m wondering if all the people who don’t want the cell tower built in what seems to be the best place — their neighborhood — are willing to give up their cellphones? Willing to give up all cell access? It might be a good exchange. It might be something to think about. In this society, we want what we want, we want what we have. But can we sacrifice some? Can we give up in order to have? No.
AOC’s world
AOC is saying there is no spike in violence, that it’s a made-up story by Republicans. And yet she says she was “traumatized” by being in the same city as the Jan. 6 “insurrection,” as they call it. She wasn’t even in the same building. She’s the one who’s making things up.
New things
This $1.3 million bridge over Highland Avenue is just another example of this city being run by kids in a candy store. They see some new thing they just have to have instead of taking care of the things we already have. Preventive maintenance on anything in this city is never even attempted. They always spend their money on things that are new and shiny and never take care of the things we already have.
Turn the channel
Biden’s press secretary is the biggest liar. She stands there on television, looks the American people in the eye, and says the Republicans came up with “defund the police.” She has no business being press secretary. Get her off TV. She doesn’t belong there.
Something serious
There are 24 people now hospitalized at Mosaic with COVID. This is not the regular flu.
Cost savings?
Was there an article in the paper about the SJSD moving their offices to Noyes School? It would be interesting to see the breakdown of how much money will be saved by moving from the 50-plus years old, adequate Downtown offices to Noyes School.
Editor’s note: The story was in Tuesday’s edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.