City limits

This is about the tiny home article. You might inform your reporters that the area in question is not outside the city limits. Just because they’re over the railroad tracks doesn’t mean they’re outside the city of St. Joseph. It is well within the city limits of St. Joseph.

Different games

Yesterday I noticed on the soccer fields along Riverside Road in St. Joe, there were large groups of people gathered watching children play soccer, yet large groups of people aren’t allowed to watch baseball games or any other activity. So I guess that must mean soccer players don’t have to worry about the virus that’s going around.

Editor’s note: Those soccer fields are not city-owned facilities.

Honest conservative

Chief Justice John Roberts of the U.S. Supreme Court is a conservative with enough sense to know when mistakes are being made. You see that so seldom in a conservative.

Start thinking

We were given the impression that Obamacare was going to take care of everyone’s health needs. Why is health care such a political issue now? Maybe Obamacare was a fraud and another big lie from the Democrats. People need to start thinking about what we might get with another Democrat in office again.

Different stories

I was watching “Good Morning America,” they’re sitting there saying the state of Missouri is a hot zone; the virus is growing here dramatically. And yet, if you listen to our governor and our leaders, we’re doing just fine and you don’t have to worry about it. Don’t wear a mask, do whatever you want to. It’s just amazing.

A jungle out there

I was just curious if anybody happened to see what happened to the speed limit sign on U.S. Highway 36 between 27th and 28th streets. Seems it’s gone. Oh, that’s right — it’s covered with grass! At least 6 feet of grass. Come on, state, get the grass cut.

Fallen statues

I see they’re removing two statues of Christopher Columbus in Chicago. What did he do that offended anybody, other than discover our great land of America?

Two big ones

I don’t understand how people who are so gung-ho on the Second Amendment so cheerfully ignore the First Amendment, which is the right to protest peacefully. How can you choose one amendment over the other? It doesn’t make sense.