Remember
One of my liberal, now ex-friends, said that it was perfectly fine for the government to push all of us to get vaccinated but not require people crossing our southern border to follow suit. I do not understand this. We need to remember this in 2022.
Trouble with words
Michael Reagan says the left often calls their opponents “domestic terrorists.” I say, on the other side, if a liberal suggests even a modest way the government can help people, the conservatives say “socialism.”
Take it away
It seems Berlin, Germany, is doing the very thing that Biden and the rest of his cronies wish they could do here: Take away the freedom of anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated.
Don’t try
Biden’s talking about taking our handguns again. That Second Amendment is the only thing standing between us and communism. It’s one of the most important things on Earth. So Biden, don’t even try it.
Poor service
My husband and I hired a local lawn service to do some landscaping in our backyard as well as trimming a tree. The tree work has been done and is paid for. The problem is, the rest of the yard work has not been completed. We have made several phone calls and never get any answered about when it will be done. They give us a date but they never show up. We could hire another landscaping service, but we would have to pay extra to clean up the mess the current landscaper has made. Very poor customer service, to say the least.
Vote her out
AOC wants to abolish the prisons. Why don’t the people of New York vote her out of office when election time comes? Get her out of there. That woman does not even know what she’s talking about. She just wants to get rid of everything — abolish prisons, abolish ICE, abolish everything. If you have any sense, you’ll vote her out, New York.
Editor’s note: She’s not a U.S. senator, so it’s just a part of The Bronx and Queens, not all of New York state or even New York City, that is responsible for voting her in or out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.