Sad song

This is a plea to the American people. A few years back, Tony Bennett recorded a song called “The Good Life.” In it, he sang about being free to explore the unknown. Wake up, America. We are losing our country to the socialist, communist far-left. … If this election is lost to the left, I believe Tony Bennett was right at the end of his song when he sang, “You can kiss the good life goodbye.”

Bat out of Hades

I would just like to know if the chief of police and the police department have given up trying to control traffic at night in this town? I am tired of seeing people drive like maniacs up and down the streets. If they’re going to give up trying to control these people at night, just say so, and then we won’t drive when the sun goes down. And if that’s the way they feel about it, maybe we ought to get a new chief of police and police department, period. Please let me know.

Pay up

If Menards and Walmart insist that people wear masks, they need to provide them instead of making people pay for them.

Polling question

You do realize when the Associated Press does a poll, they poll more Democrats than they do Republicans? That’s how they have Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump in the polls. The only question I have is when they do the debates this year between Biden and Trump, is the media going to give Biden all the questions beforehand like they did Hillary Clinton?

Editor’s note: The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research polling involves a random sample of households contacted by mail, email, telephone and field interviews, with the panel providing sample coverage of 97% of the U.S. population. The overall margin of sampling error is plus or minus 4.3%.

Two extremes

If you have to choose between Biden’s socialism with free medical care for all or Trump’s fascism with storm troopers and children in cages, which one are you going to choose?

Kudos to Hook

I was just reading the article about the flooding in the South End and how the city was the one that cleaned the bridge off with all that debris. No, Western District County Commissioner Ron Hook and his county crew cleaned that off and they are the ones who were down there really helping the South Siders out. I know because I was there. So, kudos to Ron Hook and his crew, not the city.

Who cares?

In regard to the women’s professional basketball team that walked off the court during the national anthem: Who cares? They’re just a bunch of overpaid prima donnas anyway.