How bad is it?
Someone doesn’t want us to realize how bad COVID is in St. Joe. Did you catch the new term, “building deactivation,” in reference to two schools closing during summer school? And those closings were only at the halfway point, not near the end of the session, as stated in the article which was quoting Van Zyl.
Forgetting the past
Why stir up the racial fires when at least 90% of us were not born before 1933?
Editor’s note: Mark Twain once said that “history doesn’t repeat itself, but it does often rhyme.” Understanding and discussing the past, even those events that are painful, can be seen as a mark of respect for past victims and a sincere effort to avoid a repeat of similar actions in the future.
In plain sight
To the person who said the Republicans do not want to know the truth about what happened on Jan. 6, they asked what are the Republicans hiding. They need to wake up and get the facts straight. It is the Democrats who are hiding information. The Republicans, including Judicial Watch and other organizations, are suing the government under the Freedom of Information Act to get this information. They won’t even release the name of the police officer who shot and killed a woman. So what are the Democrats hiding?
No to tablets
I’m calling about the prisoners receiving electronic tablets. They’re in there for a reason. They did something wrong. Give them a pencil and paper and let it go at that. Why would you pay for tablets for them?
China treat
So all the Democrats who think nothing out of the ordinary is going on in our country, ask yourself why all these corporations in China are buying tons of land in our country, in Texas, and building a military base in our own ocean. How do you feel about that?
A cover-up
This is for “Democracy destroyers:” There’s already two massive investigations going into Jan. 6. Why do we need to spend a few more billion dollars to have Democrats get up there and lie about everything? McCarthy and all them, they want a real investigation, but the Democrats of course are busy covering up everything.
