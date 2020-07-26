Lazy flood

It’s kind of funny, the county said they couldn’t find that clog down there. All the residents in the south end could tell you where the clog was, with all the trees and brush. And when the water came up, what do you think happened? … There’s nothing but lazy people in this town. The city can’t do their job; the county can’t do their job either.

Senator paycheck

I see one of our senators, Hawley, is more worried about trades in China than he is about people catching the virus in Missouri. He’s just like the governor, they don’t care as long as they get a paycheck.

Trump country

When you go on the street around here, it’s obvious we live in the Trump Belt. There are more people without masks than there are with. Thankfully, many stores are taking the intelligent initiative to require masks. All of us wearing masks are tired of those who put all of us at risk by ignoring common sense.

Oh, the horror

The press, Twitter and Facebook are all Democrats and not putting out truthful news against our president. We are a corrupt nation. Anything to make us completely socialist. If the Democrats win this election, we have lost our freedom forever. People have no idea what they are planning for us. This is absolutely horrifying.

Macabre race

Before Trump’s paramilitary forces kill Black Lives Matters protesters in Oregon, COVID will kill his mask-defying supporters. It’s now a race to the graveyard in America.

Numbers don’t lie

Buchanan County has a population of around 90,000 and has reported nine COVID-related deaths, which is just one hundredth of 1% of the county population. In the state of Missouri, only two hundredths of 1% of the population has died from the virus; and only four hundredths of 1% of the U.S. population has died from it. While we should continue to practice social distancing, masking, hand washing and protecting those at high risk, etc. But the death rates reflect that we do not need to close down schools or the rest of the country.

A world of hurt

Joe Biden has more common sense, decency and cares more about people than lying, corrupt, big-ego Trump. Trump has no leadership whatsoever. He cares more about his re-election and golf than the lives of the American people. Who in their right mind would want this country to be run like it is today? We are in a world of hurt, and Trump does not care.

Board’s decision

Regarding Missouri Western and Dr. Wilson, the Board of Governors are the ones who picked Wilson because they thought he’d be good at raising money.