Set in stone
There was an article in Saturday’s paper about local churches and individuals, it said that mainline protestants see the Bible as a book that needs interpretation as times change. I was always taught and firmly believe that the lord and savior Jesus Christ’s word is the same today as it was then and will be tomorrow. It never changes.
As seen in the paper
Thank you, Andrew Gaug, for the article on the Drop Stop. Many times I have had to stop the car, park it and get out and dig something out from under that car seat. I immediately ordered myself a set from Amazon. Thank you!
Way to go
I just want to say what a wonderful service the Mosaic hospital has with the valet parking. It helps so many older seniors and also handicapped people. It’s wonderful. And I am handicapped, and I have met so many kind people. You never hear about them in the paper or on the news, but there are so many of them. I just thank each and every one of you. God bless you.
Simple solution
This is to the people complaining about Biden and the CDC and Dr. Fauci and releasing numbers. Can every fellow human just stop, forget the politics, forget Biden and Trump — just concentrate on getting vaccinated?
Camping out
I’m just curious. The guy who was underneath the 36 overpass on the Belt Highway was forced to move because he was living under the bridge. Why can’t they do the same thing down by the South Belt Walmart? People are just camped out, living there.
From Russia
It was a certainty that Russia would come to Cuba’s aid. They are moving in right now. I told you so. They know a good thing when they see it.
Be thankful
The workers at Amazon are mad at the man who created an idea that has created thousands of jobs for various people. Don’t you think you should be thankful to have a job at all? Most people wouldn’t know what to do if you handed them a million dollars. It would be gone in a year.
