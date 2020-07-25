Get moving

How long does it take the city to repair a traffic signal at a major intersection? The traffic light at Noyes Boulevard and Jules Street has been out for at least six to eight weeks. There’s just a stop sign there. It’s time for the city to get moving.

A real mess

I’m wondering if the county is going to pay for the damage to the South End. Probably not. I mean, they said they looked for a clog and couldn’t find it. It was Friday afternoon and they were getting off work, yeah, I bet they looked really hard. I think there ought to be a lawsuit. My landlord lost a house down there. It’s a mess down there.

A clean sweep

We’ve already found out what it’s like when women accuse Joe Biden of improprieties: The media simply ignores it and sweeps it under the table.

Ask a doctor

For all you people who think schools shouldn’t reopen, maybe you should go on YouTube and find out what pediatricians say about it, because they are almost all in agreement that schools need to be open and kids need to be in school.

Missed opportunity

This country would not be in such turmoil today if the Senate Republicans would have removed Presdient Donald Trump from office when he was impeached. Senate Republicans are responsible for Trump still lying, still corrupt and causing so much damage to this country.

The 10%

Senator Dan Hegeman needs to read the research. It’s a 90%-10% fed-state split with Medicaid expansion, and that not only applies to the expanded Medicaid, but to all existing Medicaid expenditures. Missouri taxes pay less, and the feds pay more. Missouri taxes will be the same even if we don’t expand, but without expansion, Missouri taxpayers’ money is going to states that have adopted the expansion.

See through them

To all the people who think Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi like you — yes, they like you because they want you to vote for them and you’re too dumb to see through them.

No go-backs

Gov. Mike Parson made a comment the other day about the little kids catching coronavirus if they go back to school, “they’ll just have to go home and get over it.” Now he’s backpedaling, trying to make it look like he didn’t say that, that it was all fake news like Trump does all the time. He knew exactly what he said. Remember him at election time, people.

Vote them out

You know, I can’t help but think maybe it’s time for all those people who called to impeach our president, we impeach those, including Rep. Maxine Waters. Because all the money they spent investigating our president up until now was a big waste. Maybe this November, when it comes time for elections, we vote those people out of office.